Neo Performance Materials (NEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$14.02 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$13.99 and a twelve month high of C$22.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$570.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Neo Performance Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

