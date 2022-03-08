Financial Contrast: Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Shell alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shell and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 0 4 0 3.00 Talos Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Shell presently has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.70%. Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.47%. Given Shell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shell is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Shell has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 7.37% 11.34% 4.83% Talos Energy -14.69% -0.17% -0.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shell and Talos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $272.66 billion 0.72 $20.10 billion $5.16 9.99 Talos Energy $1.24 billion 1.22 -$182.95 million ($2.25) -8.26

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Talos Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shell beats Talos Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman and Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.