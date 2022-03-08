Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $243.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.57.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ:HON opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.