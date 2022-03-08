StockNews.com Upgrades Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BPOP. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $80.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $66.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Popular by 9.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

