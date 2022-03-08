Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $775.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $750.00 to $775.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as moribund enterprise spending is coming back strong. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $671.28.

Shares of AVGO opened at $570.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.26. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

