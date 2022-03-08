Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Lennar from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE LEN opened at $83.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.87. Lennar has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.