VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Head to Head Contrast

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

VersaBank. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. VersaBank. pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VersaBank. and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank. 0 0 0 1 4.00 Toronto-Dominion Bank 1 5 3 0 2.22

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus target price of $103.47, indicating a potential upside of 36.45%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than VersaBank..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VersaBank. and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank. $75.30 million 4.01 $17.80 million $0.74 14.86 Toronto-Dominion Bank $38.29 billion 3.60 $11.37 billion $6.36 11.92

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank.. Toronto-Dominion Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank. and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank. 23.07% 10.16% 1.28% Toronto-Dominion Bank 30.57% 16.30% 0.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of VersaBank. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats VersaBank. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank. (Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

