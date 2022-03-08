Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

VRNA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $297.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 382,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.