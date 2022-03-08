NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.81 on Friday. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.87.
NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)
