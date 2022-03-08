Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Raised by Analyst

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donaldson in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

DCI stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

