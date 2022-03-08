NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.40.

NSTG stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

