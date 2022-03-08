CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

PRTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.20 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.61. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CarParts.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarParts.com (Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

