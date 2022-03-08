Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,533.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Identiv by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.