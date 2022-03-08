Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LVLU. Cowen started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

