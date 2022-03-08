Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

