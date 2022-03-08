Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 57.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

