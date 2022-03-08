Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Critical Contrast

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Allogene Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $1.10 billion 2.71 $528.58 million $3.88 5.79 Allogene Therapeutics $38.49 million 29.74 -$257.01 million ($1.89) -4.24

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology 48.26% 57.20% 39.46% Allogene Therapeutics -667.74% -25.83% -23.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vir Biotechnology and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 3 3 0 2.50 Allogene Therapeutics 0 2 12 0 2.86

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $96.17, suggesting a potential upside of 327.98%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.92, suggesting a potential upside of 310.51%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Allogene Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

