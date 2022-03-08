Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target Lowered to $579.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $609.00 to $579.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

CHE opened at $483.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Chemed by 177.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 167.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chemed by 883.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after buying an additional 44,939 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

