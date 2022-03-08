Brady (NYSE:BRC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:BRC opened at $45.39 on Friday. Brady has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

