Brady (NYSE:BRC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
NYSE:BRC opened at $45.39 on Friday. Brady has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brady (BRC)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.