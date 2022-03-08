Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AUY. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,525 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.