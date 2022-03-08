Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,680.0 days.

Shares of WWLNF stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. Worldline has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $96.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

