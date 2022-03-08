XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Stock Price Down 9.9%

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 7,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $58.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get XPhyto Therapeutics alerts:

About XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF)

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.