Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,693,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 2,010,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,933.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18. Zalando has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $120.64.
Zalando Company Profile
