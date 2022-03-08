Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of IAS opened at $17.46 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,705 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,379 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 8.3% during the third quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 346.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,862 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $20,580,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

