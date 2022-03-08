FY2023 EPS Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut by Analyst

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TPI Composites in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

TPI Composites stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $473.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $60.00.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TPI Composites by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 704,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 596,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 588,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after buying an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

