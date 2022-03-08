Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
