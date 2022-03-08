Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.18.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $17.69 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

