Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 253326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $100,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

