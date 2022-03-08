Logitech International S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Logitech International in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Shares of LOGI opened at $69.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Logitech International by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Logitech International by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 105,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

