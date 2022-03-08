Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TVE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.54.

TVE stock opened at C$5.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.99 and a 12-month high of C$5.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,439.89.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

