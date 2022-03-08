SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$28.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 295.37. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$24.70 and a 1-year high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

