Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

RPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $600.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.65. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 22.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 70,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

