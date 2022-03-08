Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) PT Lowered to $23.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.
VERI stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. Veritone has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.00.
About Veritone (Get Rating)
Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.
