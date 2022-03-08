Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) PT Lowered to $23.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

VERI stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. Veritone has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veritone by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after buying an additional 622,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Veritone by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Veritone by 3,267.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 407,771 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

