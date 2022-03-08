Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RDVT stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $296.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,153.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39.

In related news, Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $39,083.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Violet by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Red Violet by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Red Violet by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Violet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

