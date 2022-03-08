Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RDVT stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $296.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,153.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39.
In related news, Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $39,083.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Red Violet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
