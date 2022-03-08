Viant Technology (DSP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Viant Technology to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Viant Technology by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viant Technology by 20,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

