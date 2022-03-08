KE (BEKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. KE has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -1.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KE by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 61,898 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

