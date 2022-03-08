Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ImmunityBio, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ImmunityBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunityBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,789,000 after buying an additional 897,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunityBio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 866,888 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 75,883 shares during the period. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

