FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hillman Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of HLMN opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.51.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 297,090 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,327 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jarrod Streng bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 in the last 90 days.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.