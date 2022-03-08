Conformis, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conformis in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conformis’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 416,296 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conformis by 2,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 784,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Conformis by 13,615.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 294,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

