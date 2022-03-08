AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$47.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.13.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$749.38 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$26.80 and a 52-week high of C$59.26.

In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

