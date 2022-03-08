Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) PT Raised to C$52.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GCG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE GCG opened at C$39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$28.51 and a 12 month high of C$43.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 9.50%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

