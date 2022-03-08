Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.70.

TSE CNQ opened at C$76.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.24. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$35.83 and a 52-week high of C$76.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.54, for a total value of C$345,318.00. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,174,801.28. Insiders have sold 221,879 shares of company stock valued at $13,359,046 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

