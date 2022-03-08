China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Down 1.2%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 3,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Minsheng Banking (CMAKY)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.