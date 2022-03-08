Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €68.04 ($73.96) and last traded at €68.04 ($73.96). 305,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €73.82 ($80.24).

Several brokerages have commented on KBX. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($134.78) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($129.35) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($110.87) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €102.80 ($111.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

