My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading 8.3% Higher

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. 3,256,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 635,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of My Size in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.80.
My Size Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYSZ)
My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.
