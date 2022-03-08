China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) fell 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.
China Vanke Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHVKF)
