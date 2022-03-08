Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Intapp stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. Intapp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.
About Intapp (Get Rating)
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.