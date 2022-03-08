Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. Intapp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 62,501 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $10,197,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $6,300,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Intapp (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.