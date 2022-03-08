VSE (VSEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. VSE has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $594.96 million, a PE ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VSE by 208.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VSE by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

