GeoVax Labs (GOVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GOVX opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About GeoVax Labs (Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.