Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STLA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.00) to €28.00 ($30.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.35) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of STLA opened at $13.79 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 16.6% during the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,468,000 after acquiring an additional 477,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 238,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 72.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

