Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “
Tuesday Morning stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Tuesday Morning has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $5.01.
About Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.
